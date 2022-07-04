UrduPoint.com

APHC Urges Kashmiris To Observe Martyrs' Week

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2022 | 10:00 AM

APHC urges Kashmiris to observe Martyrs' Week

ISLAMABAD, Jul 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has appealed to the freedom-loving Kashmiris living across the Line of Control, Pakistan and other parts of the world to observe Martyrs' Week from July 6 to 13, 2022.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the APHC issued a Calendar containing various programmes to be observed in connection with the Martyrs' Week.

As per the calendar, July 8 will be observed as Resistance Day to mark the martyrdom anniversary of popular youth leader, Burhan Wani, and his associates and July 13 shall be observed as Kashmir Martyrs' Day.

The APHC has urged people to assemble in Burhan Wani's native town Tral on July 8 and the Martyrs' Graveyard at Naqashband Sahib in Srinagar on July 13 where the martyrs of 1931 are buried to offer Fateha.

Meanwhile, the newly-established State Investigation Agency also conducted raids at multiple locations in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The sleuths of the agency accompanied by paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and Indian police carried out raids particularly in central Kashmir.

The SIA sleuths also raided the house of illegally detained Hurriyat leader Fayaz Ahmad at Bopat in Beerwah area of Budgam district and harassed his family members.

The travel Agents Association of Kashmir has condemned harassment of locals as well as tourists in the name of security arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra.

The Travel Agents Association President, Farooq Ahmed Kuthoo in a statement issued in Srinagar said many tourists have got stuck on highways due to severe restrictions. He said preferential treatment to Yatris is badly affecting Kashmir's economy.

The National Conference leader, Hasnain Masoodi, talking to media persons in Srinagar expressed concern over halt to normal life and closure of business activities on the yatra routes in Kashmir.

He said trucks laden with perishable goods including fruit have stranded on Srinagar-Jammu highway, which may cause huge losses to the traders.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Police Martyrs Shaheed Business Hurriyat Conference Osama Bin Laden Jammu Srinagar May July Family Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 July 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th July 2022

41 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 3rd July 2022

1 day ago
 Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and ..

Swiatek's streak ends at Wimbledon as Kyrgios and Tsitsipas clash

1 day ago
 Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hards ..

Imran Khan's wrong policies put country into hardships: Qamar Zaman Kaira

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.