APHC Urges UN To Take Notice Of Widespread Killings In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

APHC urges UN to take notice of widespread killings in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference Working Vice Chairman, Ghulam Ahmad Gulzar has said the overall situation in the occupied territory presents the most volatile phase of suppression and oppression at the hands of Indian military might and fascist Indian rulers.

He said that India has pushed to the wall people, in general and the youth in particular, by adopting barbaric and inhuman behavior violating all norms of humanity and civilised culture, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC leader paid tributes to the martyrs and urged the United Nations Secretary General and all other human rights institutions of the world to take serious cognizance of the widespread killings, illegal detentions, torture, desecration of religious institutions, Book of faith, bruising the chastity of women and changing the demographic character of the occupied territory by the Indian fascist regime.

He stressed the dire need to initiate a serious and meaningful tripartite dialogue among all the three parties to the dispute, under the auspices of United Nations Security Council, guided by its agreed resolutions on Kashmir.

