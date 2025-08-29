Open Menu

ADB President Meets Punjab Senior Minister

August 29, 2025

ADB president meets Punjab senior minister

Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, representing Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, met with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda and his delegation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, representing Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, met with Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda and his delegation.

The 17-member delegation arrived in Lahore on a special visit from Islamabad, where members of the provincial cabinet, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, and secretaries of relevant ministries also participated in the meeting, says a press release issued here on Friday.

Discussions focused on the recent flood situation, relief measures, and future strategies. The ADB president expressed sorrow over the human and infrastructural losses caused by floods.

The senior minister briefed the delegation on ongoing public welfare projects launched under CM Maryam Nawaz’s vision. Key areas of discussion included initiatives in health, education, information technology, and infrastructure under the Punjab Growth Strategy.

She highlighted that, on the directives of the Chief Minister, work has been accelerated on the Intermediate Cities Improvement Project and the Jalalpur Irrigation Project to improve urban facilities and strengthen agriculture.

Programs such as Improving Workforce Readiness in Punjab and the STEM Education Program are creating new opportunities for youth employment and modern education.

The delegation was also informed about initiatives like the Climate Resilient Agriculture Mechanization Project and DREAMS One Project, aimed at promoting eco-friendly growth and building a greener Punjab.

Currently, seven development projects are being implemented with ADB support, while three more are expected to be approved soon.

Speaking on the occasion, Marriyum Aurangzeb said Punjab’s leadership is fully committed to implementing public welfare initiatives and that Pakistan’s partnership with ADB will continue to grow for sustainable development.

A special dinner was later hosted by the senior provincial minister in honor of the visiting delegation.

