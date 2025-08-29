Zahid Qasmi Demands Construction Of New Dams To Prevent Future Floods
Umer Jamshaid Published August 29, 2025 | 09:28 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Chairman Ulema Council and Secretary General International Khatam-e-Nabuwwat Movement Pakistan Sahibzada Zahid Mahmood Qasmi has demanded immediate construction of news water reservoirs to prevent devastating floods in the future.
Addressing Juma congregation at Jamia Masjid Gol, he stressed the need for immediate construction of new dams and said that the national resources should be spent on this facility to store rainwater. If the dams were not built, the rainwater would cause destruction every year during monsoon and leave the nation facing water shortage for rest of the year, he added.
He said that the entire nation was facing one of the most serious challenges in the form of catastrophic floods. In such testing times, every citizen must realize that human life was irreplaceable and all segments of society must rise above their political and sectarian differences to stand united in relief and rehabilitation efforts, he added.
He also lauded the services of Pak armed forces, religious bodies and welfare organizations for their timely role in helping the flood victims.
He however demanded that illegal constructions on water channels should be demolished and losses of affected families should be properly assessed and compensated.
He appealed to the religious institutions to open mosques and seminaries in flood-hit areas for public shelter.
Later, special prayers were offered for those who lost their lives in the floods and for early recovery of the injured.
