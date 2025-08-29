PCAA’s Shees Syed makes history for Pakistan

The Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has achieved a proud milestone as one of its young officers, Mr. Shees Syed, Deputy Director in the Air Transport and Economic Regulations Directorate, has been awarded a fully funded fellowship to pursue a Master of Science in Global Aviation Policy at Korea Aerospace University

The fellowship is sponsored by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport (MOLIT) of the Republic of Korea.

This highly competitive fellowship selects only 25 participants each year from 25 different countries. Mr. Syed is the first-ever Pakistani to secure a place in this prestigious program, positioning him as a trailblazer for Pakistan’s aviation sector on the global stage.

His nomination was formally approved and submitted by PCAA Director General Mr. Nadir Shafi Dar, under whose stewardship Pakistan’s aviation sector has seen significant achievements. Most notably, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) recently lifted restrictions, paving the way for Pakistan to resume direct flight operations to Europe after a prolonged suspension. Aviation experts note that Mr. Syed’s inclusion in this program reflects not only his personal merit but also the growing recognition of Pakistan’s aviation reforms internationally.

At Korea Aerospace University, Mr. Syed will join peers from across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas in a program designed to foster cross-cultural expertise in aviation governance, regulatory policy, and sustainable growth of the global aviation industry.

His participation is expected to strengthen Pakistan’s representation in international aviation policymaking circles, while also contributing to knowledge transfer when he returns.

“This achievement highlights the dedication and global potential of our officers,” said a senior PCAA official. “It reflects positively on Pakistan and reinforces the country’s commitment to playing a proactive role in shaping the future of aviation policy.”

This is not the first time Mr. Syed has brought international recognition to Pakistan. In 2007, he won a silver medal at the International Turkish Language Olympics in the singing category, representing Pakistan among participants from more than 100 countries. His journey from cultural ambassador to aviation policymaker underscores a career marked by talent, versatility, and dedication to national service.

The PCAA has hailed Mr. Syed’s success as a matter of immense national pride, calling it a reflection of both the professionalism of its officers and the visionary leadership guiding Pakistan’s aviation sector forward. Industry observers believe that Mr. Syed’s fellowship could further enhance Pakistan’s international aviation relations, paving the way for stronger collaborations, improved regulations, and greater opportunities for the country’s aviation industry on the world stage.