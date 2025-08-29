DC Matiari inspects Indus embankments, assures situation fully under control

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) Deputy Commissioner Matiari Muhammad Yousif Shaikh visited River Indus at Bhanot, where he briefed the media and said despite recent rains and the flood situation across the country, conditions in district Matiari were fully under control and so far no area had been affected, however, the district administration was fully alert.

He said he personally inspected different points along the River Indus, particularly all weak points of the S.M. Bund including Hala Spur (Mile 142/5) and Bhanot Spur (Mile 135/7), where immediate protective measures were being taken in view of any potential threat.

According to a handout issued on Friday, on this occasion, officers and staff of all line departments including police, health, irrigation, livestock and revenue were present to perform their duties.

The deputy commissioner said both national and provincial leadership stand alongside the administration. In this regard, MNA Makhdoom Jameel-uz-Zaman also visited the embankment of Bhanot and met with the local communities and members of the Sarwari Jamaat. The local communities assured the district administration of their full cooperation, particularly in early warnings and relief efforts, while the MNA appreciated the tireless efforts of irrigation department officials and promised full support.

The Deputy Commissioner further said that the district administration had completed all preparations. For this purpose, a District Flood Control Room had been established, which was active 24/7.

DC said that the District Flood Contingency Plan had been updated, while assistant commissioners and mukhtiarkars had been directed to continuously visit low-lying areas and villages situated along the river.

According to him, for public awareness, announcements are being made through mosques, FM radio, cable tv and social media advisories with the cooperation of the irrigation department. Moreover, NGOs have also been engaged to conduct awareness sessions and train community volunteers in vulnerable villages.

The DC said that people should not pay attention to any rumors, the administration was monitoring the flood situation round the clock, and all resources were being utilized for immediate action in case of any emergency. On this occasion, assistant commissioners of Hala, Saeedabad and Matiari along with district officers were also present.