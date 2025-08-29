UN delegation calls on KP CM, discuss future cooperation

Resident Coordinator for Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya, Head of UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, Afke Bootsman and Head of UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Carlos Geha, met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in Islamabad on Friday.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) A delegation of United Nations comprising UN Resident Coordinator for Pakistan, Mohamed Yahya, Head of UN Resident Coordinator’s Office, Afke Bootsman and Head of UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Carlos Geha, met with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in Islamabad on Friday.

According to a press release issued here Friday, the meeting focused on cooperation between KP government and the UN ongoing development projects and matters of mutual interest.

Both sides agreed to expand collaboration further particularly in relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected communities.

The delegation expressed condolences and solidarity with the CM over heavy loss of lives and property in KP caused by recent floods.

Ali Amin Gandapur informed the UN officials that eight districts of the province had been severely affected by torrential rains and flash floods, which claimed over 400 lives and left more than 240 people injured. He added that 664 houses were completely destroyed while 2,431 houses were partially damaged, in addition to heavy losses to schools, basic health facilities, road infrastructure and drinking water supply systems.

The CM stated that immediate relief operations had been carried out and that the government had begun disbursing compensation for human and material losses.

He announced that the provincial government had doubled the compensation for deaths from Rs1 million to Rs2 million, and for injuries from Rs250,000 to Rs500,000.

Compensation for fully destroyed houses had been increased from Rs400,000 to Rs1 million, while partially damaged houses would now receive Rs300,000 instead of Rs100,000.

For the first time, compensation of Rs500,000 had been approved for shopkeepers whose shops were completely destroyed, and Rs100,000 for those whose shops had been inundated by floodwater for cleaning purposes.

In addition, compensation would also be provided for damages to crops, orchards, and livestock.

The CM informed the delegation that payments were being made through a digital system to ensure transparency, and that all disbursements would be completed by Sunday.

For orphaned children who had lost all family members in the floods, bank accounts were being opened under the supervision of deputy commissioners to ensure they received their due compensation.

He emphasized that the provincial government was ensuring transparency in relief and rehabilitation efforts. He said extra medical teams and mobile medical units had also been sent to the affected areas while essential medicines were being supplied to health facilities on an urgent basis.

He further noted that members of the provincial cabinet had visited flood-affected areas to oversee relief operations, while he himself had personally visited Buner, Swat, and Swabi to assess the damage and progress of aid delivery.

Ali Amin Gandapur stressed that his government was committed to restoring normalcy as quickly as possible by rehabilitating the affected communities and reconstructing damaged infrastructure, including roads, water supply systems, and basic health units.

He added that water filtration plants had been installed in areas where drinking water systems had been disrupted.

The UN delegation assured CM of its full support in the rehabilitation of flood-hit communities.

The delegates said that UN agencies would extend cooperation not only in flood-affected districts but also in other underdeveloped parts of the province.