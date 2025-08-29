Open Menu

CPO Visits Shiraza Bridge To Review Flood Situation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2025 | 09:28 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2025) City Police Officer (CPO) Sahibzada Bilal Umar has visited Shiraza Bridge on River Ravi to review flood situation and assess the safety of nearby residential areas around Shiraza Pattan.

He also sensitized the local residents about precautionary measures to be adopted in case of flooding and briefed the people about preventive steps to minimize risks during possible flood emergencies.

The CPO received a detailed briefing from representatives of different departments regarding evacuation of residents to safer places.

He reviewed the facilities being provided to flood-affected families and said that all institutions must work together to ensure protection of human lives and timely relief operations.

He said that the police and district administration were fully committed to rescue people and shift them to safe locations in case of high flood.

He said that all agencies were on alert and prepared to deal with any emergency situation. However, public cooperation was imperative to tackle this issue amicably, he added.

SP Saddar Division Muhammad Tahir, DSP Samundri Circle Muhammad Aftab, SHO Garh Police Station and others were also present on the occasion.

