Appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant on CPEC Affairs is a good move. Khwaja Rameez Hassan

Khalid Mansoor holds a prominent position in the energy sector and hopes to play a key role in modernizing the CPEC Authority. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th Aug, 2021) In a press release, PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that a stable CPEC authority is the guarantor of a bright future.

He said that the appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant on CPEC is good move .He added Khalid Mansoor holds a prominent position in the energy sector and hopes to play a key role in modernizing the CPEC Authority.