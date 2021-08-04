- Home
Appointment Of Khalid Mansoor As Special Assistant On CPEC Affairs Is A Good Move. Khwaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 05:56 PM
Khalid Mansoor holds a prominent position in the energy sector and hopes to play a key role in modernizing the CPEC Authority. Deputy Secretary Information PML-Q
Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 04th Aug, 2021) In a press release, PML-Q Punjab Deputy Secretary Information Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that a stable CPEC authority is the guarantor of a bright future.
He said that the appointment of Khalid Mansoor as Special Assistant on CPEC is good move .He added Khalid Mansoor holds a prominent position in the energy sector and hopes to play a key role in modernizing the CPEC Authority.