Appointment Of Officers For South Punjab Secretariat Finalized

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 12:58 AM

Appointment of officers for south Punjab secretariat finalized

Special Political Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani said on Monday that appointment of officers for South Punjab secretariat and other matters related to it had been finalized

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :Special Political Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani said on Monday that appointment of officers for South Punjab secretariat and other matters related to it had been finalized.

According to a handout issued here, he said that people had lauded Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in this regard.

He said that officers would be given financial and administrative autonomy.

Syed Rafaqat Ali Gillani said that south Punjab and other less privileged areas of the province would be brought at par with developed countries.

Districts would be provided development funds under Provincial Finance Award, he added.

Special Assistant said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership hadgreat regard for the people of south Punjab.

