Approval Of Budget Constitutional Obligation: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 11:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minster on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday that approval of budget was a constitutional obligation and the opposition was trying to create hurdles in constitutional path.

In a tweet, the SAPM said that approval of budget was need of the country and the masses and governance and working of institutions was linked with approval of the budget from the parliament.

She said that working of the parliament and opposition legislators' salaries were also linked with its passage.

Dr Firdous questioned if the opposition parties which ruined the national economy when in power, now want to further add to the miseries of the people.

