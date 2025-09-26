DEC chairs meeting to discuss voter registration drive

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) District Election Commissioner (DEC) Arshad Ali led a joint meeting of the IDCC and DVEC to discuss the implementation plan for voter registration in Sargodha District.

According to the DEC spokesperson here on Friday, Assistant Election Commissioner Abu Bakar, and representatives from NADRA and other community attended the meeting. The meeting focused on bridging the gap between male and female voters in the district.

Assistant Election Commissioner briefed the meeting that statistics revealed a 6 percent disparity in registered female voters compared to males, despite nearly equal male and female populations.

He emphasized the need for awareness campaigns to address voter registration issues and disparities.

During the meeting, NADRA officials explained their process for handling deceased individuals' records and assured that they are working to resolve issues related to blocking CNICs of family members.

The meeting discussed providing facilities for people with disabilities, including special counters and one-window operations at NADRA centers.

NADRA Assistant Director Muhammad Amir informed that NADRA MRVs will be deployed in government and private colleges to facilitate student registration and reduce voter registration disparities.

Representatives from the transgender community raised concerns about obtaining CNICs, and NADRA officials provided guidance on the process.

Minority community representatives highlighted issues related to CNICs and voter registration, and the Assistant Election Commissioner tasked them with identifying areas with significant gender disparities for inclusion in the MRV schedule.