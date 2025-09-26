DEC Chairs Meeting To Discuss Voter Registration Drive
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 26, 2025 | 11:13 PM
District Election Commissioner (DEC) Arshad Ali led a joint meeting of the IDCC and DVEC to discuss the implementation plan for voter registration in Sargodha District
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) District Election Commissioner (DEC) Arshad Ali led a joint meeting of the IDCC and DVEC to discuss the implementation plan for voter registration in Sargodha District.
According to the DEC spokesperson here on Friday, Assistant Election Commissioner Abu Bakar, and representatives from NADRA and other community attended the meeting. The meeting focused on bridging the gap between male and female voters in the district.
Assistant Election Commissioner briefed the meeting that statistics revealed a 6 percent disparity in registered female voters compared to males, despite nearly equal male and female populations.
He emphasized the need for awareness campaigns to address voter registration issues and disparities.
During the meeting, NADRA officials explained their process for handling deceased individuals' records and assured that they are working to resolve issues related to blocking CNICs of family members.
The meeting discussed providing facilities for people with disabilities, including special counters and one-window operations at NADRA centers.
NADRA Assistant Director Muhammad Amir informed that NADRA MRVs will be deployed in government and private colleges to facilitate student registration and reduce voter registration disparities.
Representatives from the transgender community raised concerns about obtaining CNICs, and NADRA officials provided guidance on the process.
Minority community representatives highlighted issues related to CNICs and voter registration, and the Assistant Election Commissioner tasked them with identifying areas with significant gender disparities for inclusion in the MRV schedule.
Recent Stories
UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption
'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for stron ..
Pak–Sri Lanka economic ties set to touch new heights: High Commissioner
Sharjah defeat California Eagles in IHF Super Globe opener
At UNGA, PM asks developed nations to deliver on climate finance commitments
Pakistan committed to stand for peace, justice & development, reinvigorated UN: ..
DEC chairs meeting to discuss voter registration drive
PM says Gaza atrocities stain on global conscience; welcomes recognition of Pale ..
Indiscriminate action to be taken against hoarding, artificial price hike: Secy
FBR removes estimated market value column from income tax return form 2025
Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for strong diplomatic vision2 minutes ago
-
DEC chairs meeting to discuss voter registration drive2 minutes ago
-
Indiscriminate action to be taken against hoarding, artificial price hike: Secy4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of development projects4 minutes ago
-
Flood readings reach 420,565 causes at Kotri barrage4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announces Wheat Growers Support Policy4 minutes ago
-
LHC suspends NCCIA notices to journalists2 hours ago
-
FGEHA, DHA, SCBA ink tripartite agreement for development of Margalla Orchard Housing Scheme2 hours ago
-
Circular debt to be eliminated within six years: Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan ..2 hours ago
-
Pakistan striving to make tourism true engine of growth: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
Palestine, Kashmir disputes obstacles for global peace: Rana Mashhood2 hours ago
-
CNF Punjab recovers over 100kg of narcotics since inception2 hours ago