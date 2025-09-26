Cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

Open Menu

The Punjab Agriculture department has advised cotton growers to start cotton picking 10:00 am when dew dries out

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Agriculture department has advised cotton growers to start cotton picking 10:00 am when dew dries out.

A spokesman for the department said here on Friday that growers must stop cotton picking at 4:00 pm.

He said that picking should be started from lower part of of the plant, focusing on opened cotton bolls and gradually move upward.

He suggested the farmers to keep picked cotton in dry cloth and all necessary measures should be adopted to protect cotton from pollutants.

Before taking cotton to warehouse it should be cleaned from all types of pollutants manually, he said and added picked cotton should be kept in sunlight for one or two days so that moisture could be brought to appropriate level.

