Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management Force, Forest & Disability Law reforms

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The 24th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Legislative and Privatization Affairs, chaired by Punjab Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman, was held here at the Civil Secretariat on Friday.

Punjab Law Minister Malik Sohaib Ahmed Bharath and secretaries of concerned departments participated in the session.

The committee approved an eight-point agenda covering key legislative and administrative initiatives. These included the establishment of a Riot Management Force through the Right to Peaceful Protest Act 2024, formulation of a legal framework under the Waqf, Trusts and Cooperative Societies (Monitoring) Act, and approval of a Letter of Intent to strengthen friendly ties between Punjab and Guizhou Province, China.

The meeting also reviewed matters related to the creation of the post of Director General Forests and delegation of departmental powers. Proposed amendments to the Forest Act 1927 by the Forest, Wildlife and Fisheries Department were discussed, alongside revisions to the Punjab Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act 2022 recommended by the Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department.

Speaking at the session, Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman emphasized that peaceful protest is a democratic right of citizens, while ensuring law and order is the government’s duty. He noted that Punjab Government is not only recognizing this right but also legislating to safeguard it.

“The establishment of a Riot Management Force will guarantee both the right to peaceful protest and public order, preventing violent incidents like those of May 9. For this purpose, amendments will be introduced in the Police Order 2002,” he added.

On social reforms, the Minister stated that amendments to the Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities Act would enhance access to opportunities, while addressing concerns of the visually impaired community. Regarding environmental reforms, he said that amendments to the Forest Act 1927 would modernize departmental functions, strengthen conservation of forests and wildlife, and improve enforcement capacity. A dedicated Forest Force will be constituted to implement laws against deforestation and poaching, while penalties for illegal logging and hunting of endangered species will be increased.

Law Minister Sohaib Ahmed Bharath appreciated the Forest Department’s draft amendments and conservation plan, offering further recommendations to strengthen them.

Concluding the session, Minister Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman described the establishment of the Riot Management Force as a need of the hour, directing the selection of mentally and physically resilient personnel and specialized crowd psychology training to ensure effective management of protests.