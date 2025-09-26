Pakistan Desires Peace With India: PM
Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 11:27 PM
UNITED NATIONS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Friday said Pakistan had won the war against India but now it wanted to achieve peace with its neighbour as pursuit of peace was a cardinal pillar of its foreign policy.
Talking to mediamen here about his meeting with US President Donald Trump, he said he once again thanked President Trump and his team for playing a critical role in stopping war between Pakistan and India, with wisdom and proactive approach.
He stressed that if the war was not stopped it would have catastrophic consequences, adding Pakistan nominated President Trump for the Nobel Peace prize.
President Trump was happy to know about his nomination, he added.
The prime minister said the meeting with President Trump was held in a pleasant atmosphere and they discussed prospects for enhancing bilateral trade and creating new investment opportunities.
President Trump expressed keen interest in investment in projects in Pakistan, he said adding the US companies already visited Pakistan and signed agreements for joint ventures.
Responding to a question, he said foreign agents were trying to create trouble in Pakistan with cross border terrorism. "We are defeating them hands down."
