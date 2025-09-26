President Zardari Meets Chinese Consul General
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 26, 2025 | 11:23 PM
President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday met with Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong who paid a call on and congratulated him on his successful visit to China, regarding it as a milestone in further deepening the long-standing friendship, time-tested and strategic partnership between the two countries
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Friday met with Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Karachi, Yang Yundong who paid a call on and congratulated him on his successful visit to China, regarding it as a milestone in further deepening the long-standing friendship, time-tested and strategic partnership between the two countries.
President Zardari appreciated the warm hospitality and courtesies extended by the Chinese leadership during his visit.
He said that the Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) signed during the visit would open new avenues of cooperation and directly benefit the people of Pakistan, particularly farmers engaged in the agriculture and livestock sectors, a Presidency's news release said.
Referring to the 14th meeting of the Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) on CPEC held in Beijing today, President Zardari welcomed the launch of CPEC Phase-II, focused on people-centred growth, innovation, agriculture, and export development.
He expressed confidence that this new phase would open up fresh opportunities for Pakistan’s economic progress and further deepen the all-weather partnership between Pakistan and China.
The president also extended his felicitations to the Government and people of China on their forthcoming National Day, wishing them continued peace, prosperity, and progress.
Recent Stories
UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption
'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for stron ..
Pak–Sri Lanka economic ties set to touch new heights: High Commissioner
Sharjah defeat California Eagles in IHF Super Globe opener
At UNGA, PM asks developed nations to deliver on climate finance commitments
Pakistan committed to stand for peace, justice & development, reinvigorated UN: ..
DEC chairs meeting to discuss voter registration drive
At UNGA, PM highlights externally sponsored terrorism facing Pakistan
Pakistan welcomes appointment of UN Envoy on Islamophobia
President Zardari meets Chinese Consul General
PM says Gaza atrocities stain on global conscience; welcomes recognition of Pale ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for strong diplomatic vision12 minutes ago
-
DEC chairs meeting to discuss voter registration drive12 minutes ago
-
President Zardari meets Chinese Consul General1 minute ago
-
Indiscriminate action to be taken against hoarding, artificial price hike: Secy9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi reviews progress of development projects9 minutes ago
-
Flood readings reach 420,565 causes at Kotri barrage9 minutes ago
-
Sindh Minister for Agriculture, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announces Wheat Growers Support Policy9 minutes ago
-
LHC suspends NCCIA notices to journalists2 hours ago
-
FGEHA, DHA, SCBA ink tripartite agreement for development of Margalla Orchard Housing Scheme2 hours ago
-
Circular debt to be eliminated within six years: Federal Minister for Power, Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan ..2 hours ago
-
Pakistan striving to make tourism true engine of growth: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
Palestine, Kashmir disputes obstacles for global peace: Rana Mashhood2 hours ago