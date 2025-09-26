Open Menu

Firdous Ashiq Praises Field Marshal's Diplomacy Efforts

Muhammad Irfan Published September 26, 2025 | 11:27 PM

Firdous Ashiq praises Field Marshal's diplomacy efforts

Senior leader of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan praised Field Marshal Asim Munir for successfully repairing the strained relations between Pakistan and the United States through his visionary diplomacy, which had been lacking in previous years.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Senior leader of Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP), Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan praised Field Marshal Asim Munir for successfully repairing the strained relations between Pakistan and the United States through his visionary diplomacy, which had been lacking in previous years.

Speaking to the media on Friday at an event organized by the National Police Foundation at the Flagship Campus Headquarters, where she was the chief guest, Dr Awan expressed optimism about the meeting between the Prime Minister, Field Marshal Munir, and the American President.

She said the meeting is expected to usher in a new era of bilateral relations based on equality.“The personality of the Field Marshal and his successful diplomacy have earned Pakistan great prestige worldwide,” she said.

Addressing economic concerns, Dr Awan acknowledged that Pakistan’s economy was in a dire state a few years ago.

However, she credited the prudent policies of the current government and other stakeholders for setting the country on a path to recovery.

Highlighting the critical role of law enforcement, she stressed the police’s pivotal contribution to maintaining peace and security in society and regretted that the institution has not received due recognition for its efforts.

Dr Awan also underscored the moral responsibility involved in ensuring public safety, stating, “Every sincere effort to protect citizens is an act of worship. Every person is accountable to their own conscience, as no other court is greater than the conscience.”

She congratulated the Pakistan cricket Team on reaching the final of the Asia Cup and wished them success in the upcoming match.

Recent Stories

UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, a ..

UAE, Greece strengthen cooperation in oversight, anti-corruption

45 minutes ago
 SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominat ..

SHC restrains police from arresting lawyer nominated in murder case

2 minutes ago
 'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to streng ..

'Investopia Global – Alberta' launched to strengthen UAE–Canada economic par ..

60 minutes ago
 Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management ..

Punjab cabinet committee approves Riot Management Force, Forest & Disability Law ..

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan desires peace with India: PM

Pakistan desires peace with India: PM

2 minutes ago
 Cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am t ..

Cotton picking must be carried out from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm

2 minutes ago
Firdous Ashiq praises Field Marshal's diplomacy ef ..

Firdous Ashiq praises Field Marshal's diplomacy efforts

2 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed i ..

PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for stron ..

17 minutes ago
 Pak–Sri Lanka economic ties set to touch new hei ..

Pak–Sri Lanka economic ties set to touch new heights: High Commissioner

17 minutes ago
 Sharjah defeat California Eagles in IHF Super Glo ..

Sharjah defeat California Eagles in IHF Super Globe opener

1 hour ago
 At UNGA, PM asks developed nations to deliver on c ..

At UNGA, PM asks developed nations to deliver on climate finance commitments

17 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to stand for peace, justice & d ..

Pakistan committed to stand for peace, justice & development, reinvigorated UN: ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan