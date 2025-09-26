PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address widely hailed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for strong diplomatic vision

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s comprehensive address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has received widespread appreciation from political analysts, academia, and civil society in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s comprehensive address at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has received widespread appreciation from political analysts, academia, and civil society in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The impressive speech is widely hailed in KP by experts as a landmark diplomatic moment that echoed Pakistan’s principled stance on key global and regional issues.

Former Ambassador Manzoorul Haq described the Prime Minister’s address as “inclusive and wide-ranging,” stating that it reflected the collective aspirations of the Pakistani nation.

“Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif effectively highlighted unprovoked Indian aggression against Pakistan, especially the recent aggression in May last,” he said, referring to successful Operation Iron Wall during which Pakistan had downed seven Indian warplanes and destroyed nefarious designs of the enemy.

Ambassador Manzoor emphasized that Pakistan’s preference for peace must not be misinterpreted as weakness. “India’s refusal of Pakistan sincere offer to engage in investigations regarding the Pahalgam incident and its attempts to exploit the situation for political gain expose a broader agenda driven by the Hindutva ideology,” he remarked.

He lauded the Prime Minister’s call for constructive dialogue with India on all issues including Kashmir and his reiteration of Pakistan’s unwavering support ie moral, political, and diplomatic for the Kashmiri people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) until they achieve their right to self-determination.

Professor Dr. Adnan Sarwar Khan, former Chairman of the International Relations Department at the University of Peshawar, termed the Prime Minister’s speech as “historic and courageous.”

He commended PM Shehbaz Sharif for spotlighting India’s human rights violations in held Kashmir and expressing strong solidarity with the Palestinian people facing continued occupation and Israeli oppression in Gaza.

“The Prime Minister’s commitment to an independent State of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital sends a strong diplomatic message to the international community,” Dr. Adnan said.

He further underscored the Prime Minister’s articulation of Pakistan’s sacrifices in the war against terrorism, citing over 90,000 lives lost and an estimated $150 billion in economic damages.

Critically, the Prime Minister drew attention to the threat posed by foreign-sponsored terrorist groups operating from across the western border, particularly in Afghanistan. Dr. Adnan acknowledged the clarity with which these security concerns were addressed at the world stage.

Environmental experts also welcomed the Prime Minister’s appeal for global support in the wake of Pakistan’s devastating climate-induced disasters.

Former Conservator of Forests Tauheed Khan appreciated Shehbaz Sharif’s call for a robust international response to the recent floods, which have displaced millions across the country.

“Declaring a climate emergency is a timely and courageous step,” Tauheed Khan said, urging global financial and technical assistance to support Pakistan’s climate resilience efforts.

He said throughout his landmark address, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reiterated Pakistan’s strong commitment to multilateralism, sustainable peace, and regional stability.

“Pakistan stands for peace not just in South Asia but across the world,” the Prime Minister stated, calling for equitable partnerships, climate justice, and resolution of long-standing disputes through diplomacy.

He said the Prime Minister's speech is being seen as a significant diplomatic effort to reposition Pakistan on the global stage as a responsible, peace-seeking, and resilient nation.