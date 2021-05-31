UrduPoint.com
Archaeology Sites To Be Protected: Secretary

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 31st May 2021 | 07:29 PM

Archaeology sites to be protected: secretary

Punjab Tourism Secretary Captain (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad said on Monday that archaeology sites would be protected besides ensuring their proper care

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :Punjab Tourism Secretary Captain (retd) Mushtaq Ahmad said on Monday that archaeology sites would be protected besides ensuring their proper care.

He was presiding over a meeting here, also participated by Archaeology Director General Ilyas Gill, who briefed him about various issues.

It was told in the meeting that there were 415 archaeological and three world heritage sites in Punjab.

The secretary said that Two 'Baolis' (Source of freshwater) constructed during the period of Sher Shah Suri in Wan Bhachran, Mianwali would be conserved.

He said that restoration work on 'Kotli Maqbara Gujranwala' had also been started.

The district administration would be taken into confidence for protection of revived archeology, he added.

Mushtaq Ahmad said that Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was focusing on revival of national heritage.

He said that encroachments around historical sites would be removed.

The secretary took notice of encroachment near a 'Baoli' in Kharian and said that the matter should be brought into the notice of Gujranwala commissioner.

