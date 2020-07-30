UrduPoint.com
Archbishop Congratulates Nation On Eid

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 05:32 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Archbishop of twin cities, Joseph Arshad has extended his greetings to the people of the country on the auspicious occasion of the Eid-ul-Azha.

In a message issued on occasion of Eidul Azha he said that while cherishing happiness of Eid, it was very important for all of us to remember poor and deserving people around us.

He appealed the people to celebrate Eid with simplicity, thinking of and prying for all those, who had been deprived of their loved ones due to the corona virus and prayed that may God bless the dear homeland to get rid of the current situation as soon as possible and let us all be able to live a normal life once again.

At the end of the message, he requested the countrymen to follow the health guidelines properly to stop further spreading of the COVID-19, saying, "Be well and safe. Eid Mubarak!"

