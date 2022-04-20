Arguments concludes in acquittal plea of Pervaiz Ashraf

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The defence lawyer on Wednesday concluded its arguments in acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in references pertaining Samundri and Ratodero power projects.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the cases filed by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and co-accused.

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed and others appeared before the court.

The defence lawyer concluded his arguments in Pervaiz Ashraf's acquittal case. However, the lawyers of other accused would give arguments on next date of hearing.