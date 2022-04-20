UrduPoint.com

Arguments Concludes In Acquittal Plea Of Pervaiz Ashraf

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 20, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Arguments concludes in acquittal plea of Pervaiz Ashraf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :The defence lawyer on Wednesday concluded its arguments in acquittal plea of former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf in references pertaining Samundri and Ratodero power projects.

AC-III Judge Syed Asghar Ali heard the cases filed by Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and co-accused.

NAB prosecutor Waseem Javed and others appeared before the court.

The defence lawyer concluded his arguments in Pervaiz Ashraf's acquittal case. However, the lawyers of other accused would give arguments on next date of hearing.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Lawyers Samundri Ratodero Court

Recent Stories

RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

RCCI urges promoting trade ties with Kyrgyzstan

30 seconds ago
 Revenue employees protest continues against lawyer ..

Revenue employees protest continues against lawyers' vandalism in Sub Registrar ..

31 seconds ago
 PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

PTI files appeal regarding foreign funding case

33 seconds ago
 Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve trainin ..

Police undergo anti-riot, tear gas reserve training

34 seconds ago
 Govt striving to steer country out of economic cri ..

Govt striving to steer country out of economic crisis: Marriyum

36 seconds ago
 China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargo ..

China's Aviation Authority Says No Dangerous Cargoes Found on Board of Crashed B ..

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.