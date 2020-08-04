Armed bandits robbed mobile shop in Sibi

Unknown armed bandits robbed a mobile shop at Liaquat Bazaar area of Sibi town on Tuesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :Unknown armed bandits robbed a mobile shop at Liaquat Bazaar area of Sibi town on Tuesday.

According to police sources, three masked armed robbers entered in the mobile shop of a businessman and took away cell phones and other valuables from him on gunpoint.

Police on information reached the site and started a search to arrest robbers.