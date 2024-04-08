Armed Dacoits Hold Family Hostage In New City Phase-II
Umer Jamshaid Published April 08, 2024 | 07:52 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) A brazen gang of armed dacoits on Monday perpetrated a daring home invasion within the jurisdiction of the Wah Saddar Police station holding a family at gunpoint as they ransacked the premises.
According to police sources, the victim, Muhammad Fayyaz recounted the distressing ordeal to the authorities, detailing the intrusion and subsequent plundering of valuables and gold ornaments estimated at a staggering Rs 1 million. The audacious criminals swiftly absconded with their ill-gotten gains, leaving the family in a state of shock and the community on edge.
Promptly responding to the distressing report, the police swiftly registered a case and initiated a thorough investigation into the heinous crime, signaling a resolute commitment to pursuing the perpetrators and delivering justice for the aggrieved family.
