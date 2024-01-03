Open Menu

Armed Forces Fully Prepared To Thwart Any Aggression: COAS

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 3rd, 2024) Induction and Operationalization Ceremony was held at an operational base of Pakistan Air Force.

The ceremony showcased the newly inducted weapon systems and defence assets of PAF.

According to the ISPR, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir attended the distinguished ceremony as the Chief Guest.

The Army Chief, in his speech, lauded the operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force in incorporating state-of-the-art weapon systems, substantially contributing in ensuring the balance of power in the region.

While emphasizing the significance of indigenization and human resource development, COAS wholeheartedly endorsed PAF's dedication to technological advancements and operational excellence, reassuring that the Armed Forces of Pakistan are fully prepared to thwart any aggression.

The COAS also appreciated PAF's efforts for transportation of Relief Goods for the victims of Gaza conflict.

