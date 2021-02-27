UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Armed Forces Never Hesitate To Sacrifice Their Lives In Country's Defence: Shehryar Afridi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 09:00 PM

Armed forces never hesitate to sacrifice their lives in country's defence: Shehryar Afridi

Kashmir Committee, Chairman, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday said that Pakistan armed forces had never hesitated to sacrifice their lives while safeguarding the frontiers of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Kashmir Committee, Chairman, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday said that Pakistan armed forces had never hesitated to sacrifice their lives while safeguarding the frontiers of the country.

In a message on the occasion of 'Surprise Day' he said, "Let India know that our soldiers do not hesitate to sacrifice their lives for safeguarding each and every inch of Pakistan." Afridi said the Armed Forces of Pakistan were not afraid to risk their lives for the sake of national dignity and sovereignty.

He said on February 27, Pakistan Air Force responded to Indian aggression and shot down Indian aircraft over violation of Pakistan's airspace.

The chairman said Pakistan Army had set an example of humanity by saving the life captured Indian pilot Abhinandan.

"I hope Abhinandan will remember the taste of tea for a long time" he added.

He said that Pakistan expressed desire for peace and security by ensuring safer return of Abhinandan to India He said that international community had recognized the unmatched sacrifices and commitment of Pakistan for the cause of peace.

"We will continue to expose the ugly face of India to the world" Shehryar Khan Afridi.

He said the whole nation stood with the Pakistan army in every hour of trial.

Shehryar Afridi said India would always face a benefitting response from Pakistan's armed forces whenever it attempted for doing any misadventure against Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Army February Afridi From Abhinandan

Recent Stories

LDA intensifies drive against illegal housing sche ..

3 minutes ago

DG Rawalpindi Development Authority for expediting ..

4 minutes ago

Two drug pushers arrested, narcotics seized

4 minutes ago

Chief Minister aide advises Bilawal to focus deter ..

31 minutes ago

Tree plantation vital for green future of Pakistan ..

32 minutes ago

Taliban Blame 84 Civilian Casualties in Two Weeks ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.