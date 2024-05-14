Armed Men Kill Allah Rakhya Bugti In Sui Area Of Dera Bugti
Faizan Hashmi Published May 14, 2024 | 03:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) Armed men shot dead Allah Rakhya Bugti, a close friend of chief minister Sarfraz Bugti in Sui area of Dera Bugti district of Balochistan.
According to details, the gunmen managed to escape after firing and killing Allah Rakhya Bugti.
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti has strictly condemned the brutal killing Rakhya Bugti by terrorists in Sui area of the province.
In a statement shared on X, he expressed grief over the martyrdom his longtime friend Allah Rakhia and prayed for peace to the departed soul.
The chief minister said that terrorists have started a new series of killing of innocent citizens in Balochistan.
He said that the Balochistan government will also defeat this wave of terrorism.
He said “Shaheed Allah Rakhya was a true Pakistani and the best human being.”
Recent Stories
Nadia Khan reveals decade-long struggle in first marriage
Punjab CM orders to supply of clean drinking water to public
Pakistan expected playing XI against Ireland in third T20I match
SC directs Punjab govt to make arrangements for Imran Khan’s appearance via vi ..
Awam Express meets Tractor-Trolley near Raiwind
Ishaq Dar, Liu Jianchao discuss longstanding cooperation b/w Pakistan, China
Journalist Safety Training Workshop Commences at FCCU
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2024
Avicenna Medical College unveils facts behind ‘staged protest’
Germany eyes huge party as it hosts Euro 2024 amid global turmoil
Khawaja Asif foresees economic stability ahead.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt to open three day Satryoon Sang Crafts Exhibition in Karachi2 minutes ago
-
Ziaul Lanjar directs SSP Sukkur to recover kidnapped child forthwith2 minutes ago
-
Students and faculty explore SAU on observational tour2 minutes ago
-
BISE Nawabshah HSC examination to start from 28 May2 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrested 3 drug peddlers2 minutes ago
-
Dr Nazeer Shaikh's death anniversary observed12 minutes ago
-
AIOU to close admissions today12 minutes ago
-
KP Governor Faisal Kundi visits shrine of Hazrat Musa Pak Shaheed12 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Arts Council to host young artists' exhibition22 minutes ago
-
Schedule of First Punjab Music Competition issued22 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers call of setting aside political differences, taking steps towards welfare32 minutes ago
-
IED blast inside house kills five in South Waziristan42 minutes ago