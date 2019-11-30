(@fidahassanain)

PPP chairman Bilawal says PTI government has failed to deliver and it is time that it must be sent home.

MUZAFFARABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2019) PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that those who could not decide even the matter of a notification how could be able to develop consensus for constitutional amendment for extension in tenure of army chief.

He said this government must go as they badly failed to deliver.

“How they could be able to develop consensus when they could not decide even a matter of notification?,” said PPP Chairman Bilawal while criticizing the ruling PTI over recent development regarding extension in tenure of army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Bilawal said that selected must know now that the country could not afford new experiments. “The time that come that selected must be sent home,” said the PPP Chairman. He was addressing a ceremony held in connection with foundation of PPP in Muzaffarabad.

He said PPP could not stay mum over brutalities in Occupied Kashmir , adding that that they had been asking from the day first to know who was Modi. He said Modi was extremist and was not only threat for Indian but the whole world due to his extremist ideology.