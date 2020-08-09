UrduPoint.com
Army Troops Continue Relief, Rescue Operation In Dadu District

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 minutes ago Sun 09th August 2020 | 08:00 PM

Army troops continue relief, rescue operation in Dadu district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan Army continued its relief and rescue operation in Sindh's Dadu district after the recent rains breached the flood protection bund of the "Nai Gaj Dam" and marooned people residing in surrounding areas near Johi town.

"Pakistan Army troops are busy in relief and rescue efforts in various areas of Dadu to help people affected by recent hill torrent and breach of Flood Protection Bund of Nai Gaj Dam," media reports quoted ISPR statement as saying.

According to the military's media wing, Pakistan Army's boats are rescuing stranded people and transporting them to "safer places".

It also said that a medical camp has been established to provide care to the affectees and hot meals were being given to the people.

The ISPR also said that rangers and army personnel had rescued hundreds of people from the Johi taluka of the district. Rescue efforts by the army in Dadu district had begun on Saturday after heavy rains breached the Nai Gaj Dam flooding the nearby villages.

The recent rains have caused damage to the Nai Gaj Dam, resulting in the breach of the flood protection bund, the report said and added that at least 12 villages of the district were badly affected by the breach.

