Around 1093 cases received on Zainab Alert app

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :The Zainab Alert app has been launched on Citizen's Portal at relevant regional and district levels for combating emergency effectively and recovery of missing or abducted children.

According to Ministry of Human Rights, around 1093 cases in which 655 open cases, ,439 closed cases and 466 cases had been received on Zainab Alert app during one year.

The basic purpose of this App was to initiate a quick response as soon as a complaint is lodged.

It has connected the DPOs to the system and the complaint directly reaches to the concerned.

The App keeps a track of the missing child case and all the process taking place from preliminary examination to verification, registration of FIR and investigation.