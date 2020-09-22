UrduPoint.com
Around 217 Pakistanis To Be Airlifted By PIA From Chengdu, China To Islamabad On Thursday

Umer Jamshaid 46 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 12:26 PM

Around 217 Pakistanis to be airlifted by PIA from Chengdu, China to Islamabad on Thursday

A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will transport around 217 Pakistani nationals from Shuangliu International Airport, Chengdu, China to Islamabad on Thursday (September 24)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :A special flight of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) will transport around 217 Pakistani nationals from Shuangliu International Airport, Chengdu, China to Islamabad on Thursday (September 24).

In view of the disruption of commercial flight operations, it will be ninth special flight of the national flag carrier to transport Pakistani nationals from China to back home, Qadir Bux Sangi, PIA Country Manager for China said on Tuesday.

"All the arrangements have been completed for the smooth operation of the special flight PK-8554 from the Chinese city of Chengdu to Islamabad on September 24 (Thursday)", he told APP here.

He informed this special flight would also bring around 170 Pakistani passengers mostly diplomats, officials, businessmen, workers and some Pakistanis spouses of the Chinese nationals from Pakistan.

Sangi said, PIA has earlier operated eight flights to take back Pakistani nationals mostly traders and students stranded in different cities of China following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"All the special flights are being arranged and operated by PIA with the help of the relevant Chinese and Pakistani authorities," he added.

It may be mentioned here that PIA started special flight operation in May this year when a special flight PIA-8872 airlifted 274 returning Pakistani students from Wuhan and Hubei province to Pakistan.

A special unit of Embassy of Pakistan, Beijing and Consulates Generals' officers has been constituted to liaison with the PIA, relevant Chinese departments and Pakistani community members for finalizing the arrangements of flight operations.

Special arrangements are made with help of the Chinese government and relevant authorities during special flight operation to ensure the health and safety of all Pakistani passengers.

