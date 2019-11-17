Around 8908 candidates appear in KU Bachelors Program entry test

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :As many as 8,908 candidates appeared in the University of Karachi's entry test for the Bachelors Program (Morning) Admissions 2020 here on Sunday.

The University of Karachi had received 9,600 admission forms for the entry test for Doctor of Pharmacy (Morning and Evening), Doctor of Physical Therapy, departments of applied chemistry and chemical technology, applied physics, biotechnology, business administration, chemical engineering, commerce, computer science, education, environmental studies, food science and technology, international relations, mass communication, public administration, petroleum technology, special education (BA Hons) and teacher education (BEd Hons) against 1, 302 available seats.

Meanwhile, the KU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, while talking to the media persons during the entry test, mentioned that Karachi University has established 220 examination rooms in 26 different examination centers to facilitate candidates.

He said that Karachi University would upload the initial list of the successful candidates within five days on the varsity's website (www.

uok.edu.pk).

Replying to a question, he said that despite the massive reduction in the grants and fund provided by the government, University of Karachi is providing quality education as it is its prime job to do.

"The state is responsible to ensure quality education to its citizens. We are not doing business, we are dedicated to impart the best education to our students and do not want to put financial burdens on the shoulders of their parents", he said adding, this year around Rs 200 million has been deducted from our grant as compared to last year's funding, which has increased financial constraints at the varsity".

The VC informed that Karachi University has conducted the entry test through its own recently established assessment and testing service instead of availing the National Testing Service. Dr. Khalid Iraqi said that this decision has helped the university and students as in past, each candidate has to pay Rs 600 extra for the same test conducted by the NTS, but now they do not have to give any additional amount other than admission form fee.

