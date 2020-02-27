Arrangements continues for flowers' exhibition: Vice Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Muhammad Iqbal Safi

Vice Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Muhammad Iqbal Safi said that arrangements were being completed with rapid pace for exhibition of spring flower

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Vice Chairman Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Muhammad Iqbal Safi said that arrangements were being completed with rapid pace for exhibition of spring flowers.

During his visit of different parks here on Thursday, Muhammad Iqbal Safi said that PHA administration utilizing all possible resources to provide recreational events to citizens. He said that exhibition of spring flowers would be organized soon in this connection. He said that maximum efforts were being made to bring positive changes in the parks and all issues faced by the administration would be resolved soon.

He appreciated the gardeners of the PHA for giving their best during the preparation of the flower exhibition. He also checked the attendance register and directed officials to ensure their attendance otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

Director Horticulture PHA Chaudhry Ghulam Nabi was also withhim during the visit.