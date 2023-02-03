UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Finalized In DIK To Observe Kashmir Solidarity Day

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2023 | 09:08 PM

All the arrangements have been finalized to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day in DIKhan

In this regard, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Tariq Mahmood to review the arrangements.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners, TMOs, and representatives of Education Department, Police, Regional Transport Authority, Local Government, NHA, KPHA, C&W, Sports, Anjuman Tajran, Tajran Action Committee and Aman Committee.

During the meeting, it was informed that all the arrangements have been finalized to celebrate the Kashmir Solidarity Day with national spirit.

Speech competitions, essays competitions and other events will be organized in schools and colleges by the education department and colleges administration.

Similarly, a photo exhibition will be organized by the sports department, stickers will be pasted on various vehicles by the RTA, banners will be displayed at various prominent places in the district by the TMOs.

Flag hoisting will be done on important highways and bridges by NHA and KPHA.

On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood said that all the departments should perform their duties efficiently and all efforts should be made to celebrate this day with full enthusiasm.

He directed the police department to make a complete security plan for all activities and ensure its full implementation.

