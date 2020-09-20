Arrangements for anti-polio drive reviewed in Sheikhupura

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHEIKHUPURA, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2020 ) :-:As many as 662,547 children under five years of age would be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the three-day drive starting from September 21, Monday.

This was disclosed Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ashgar Joyia while addressing a meeting to review the anti-polio drive arrangements here on Sunday.

The meeting was told that 1503 teams including 1335 mobile and 114 fixed teams had been constituted which would administrate vaccine under the supervision of 289 area incharges.

The DC directed the ACs to monitor the drive in their respective tehsils so that no child would remain from polio vaccine.

Reviewing anti-dengue arrangements, the DC said the district administration would utilize all resources to eradicate dengue larvae from every nook and corner of the district.