Arrest Dacoit Injured With Firing Of Own Accomplice In Police Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2024 | 11:20 AM

Arrest dacoit injured with firing of own accomplice in police encounter

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) A dacoit in police custody was injured by the firing of his own accomplices during a police encounter here late Friday.

According to details, Serai Sidhu police were coming back after recovering a pistol from a robbery, and the accused was Ghazanfar, alias Ghannu Gampal. 

Meanwhile, three unknown outlaws riding motorcycles opened fire on a police party near the Sargana Bridge to get their accomplice released from police custody. Police also opened fire in self-defense.

The accused, Ghanafar, was injured by the firing of his own accomplices while trying to flee the scene. 

The unknown outlaws managed to escape from there by taking advantage of the darkness. The injured dacoit was a category-A offender in 21 cases and was wanted by police in 23 dacoity cases.

The injured dacoit was shifted to rural health center Serai Sidhu for medical treatment.

DPO Rana Umar Farooq directed police to arrest the fleeing accused as early as possible.

