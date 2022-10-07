UrduPoint.com

Arrest Warrants Against Finance Minister Dar Cancelled

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published October 07, 2022 | 12:31 PM

Arrest warrants against Finance Minister Dar cancelled

The latest reports has granted bail to the minister against the surety bond of Rs 1 million.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2022) An accountability court on Friday cancelled Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrant in the assets beyond means case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir passed the orders and directed the Minister to submit surety bond of Rs1 million.

During the proceedings, the Minister himself appeared before the court along with his lawyer Qazi Misbah.

Advocate Misbah asked the court to permanently cancel his client's arrest warrant and the order to confiscate his assets.

The counsel said that it had issued the arrest warrants so Dar appeared before the court, pointing out that they should be cancelled now as the minister was present before the court.

The judge asked the counsel whether NAB issued arrest warrants of Ishaq Dar.

On it, the NAB responded in the affirmative but clarified that the warrants were suspended.

The judge asked what was your point of view now, should the warrants be cancelled or not.

At this question, the NAB prosecutor supported the cancellation of warrants, adding that they were issued to ensure Dar’s appearance in the case.

The judge then remarked that it will have to indict Dar once again as a supplementary reference has also been filed against him.

To this, Dar’s lawyer stated that they will give arguments on the supplementary reference.

Before adjourning the case till October 12, the court issued notices to NAB over the application filed against the confiscation of Dar’s property and permanent exemption from appearance.

The court has ordered NAB to present its arguments at the next hearing on both applications.

Related Topics

Hearing National Accountability Bureau Ishaq Dar October From Million Court

Recent Stories

Ever-consistent Rizwan leads Pakistan to yet anoth ..

Ever-consistent Rizwan leads Pakistan to yet another win

9 minutes ago
 US delivers additional 8 million Pfizer COVID-19 p ..

US delivers additional 8 million Pfizer COVID-19 pediatric vaccine doses to Paki ..

29 minutes ago
 PML-N expresses resolve to continue efforts till c ..

PML-N expresses resolve to continue efforts till complete rehabilitation of floo ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 October 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th October 2022

4 hours ago
 US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outsi ..

US Has Not Seen Cyber Escalation by Russians Outside Ukraine - Official

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.