Arrest warrants against Finance Minister Dar cancelled

(@Abdulla99267510)

The latest reports has granted bail to the minister against the surety bond of Rs 1 million.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 7th, 2022) An accountability court on Friday cancelled Finance Minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrant in the assets beyond means case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir passed the orders and directed the Minister to submit surety bond of Rs1 million.

During the proceedings, the Minister himself appeared before the court along with his lawyer Qazi Misbah.

Advocate Misbah asked the court to permanently cancel his client's arrest warrant and the order to confiscate his assets.

The counsel said that it had issued the arrest warrants so Dar appeared before the court, pointing out that they should be cancelled now as the minister was present before the court.

The judge asked the counsel whether NAB issued arrest warrants of Ishaq Dar.

On it, the NAB responded in the affirmative but clarified that the warrants were suspended.

The judge asked what was your point of view now, should the warrants be cancelled or not.

At this question, the NAB prosecutor supported the cancellation of warrants, adding that they were issued to ensure Dar’s appearance in the case.

The judge then remarked that it will have to indict Dar once again as a supplementary reference has also been filed against him.

To this, Dar’s lawyer stated that they will give arguments on the supplementary reference.

Before adjourning the case till October 12, the court issued notices to NAB over the application filed against the confiscation of Dar’s property and permanent exemption from appearance.

The court has ordered NAB to present its arguments at the next hearing on both applications.