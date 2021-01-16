UrduPoint.com
Arrested Accused Injured During Encounter

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 03:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :A proclaimed offender was injured in an encounter with the police in Chak Jhumra police limits on Saturday.

A police spokesman said a police team was carrying the accused, Zohaib, for recovery of weapons when five armed assailants intercepted them near Sadaqat Mill Bypass and opened firing on the officials to get their accomplice released from the police custody.

In retaliation, the accused received injuries while his accomplices fled.

The police registered a case against five accused and started investigation.

