SCCI mobile medical team holds relief camp

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The mobile Medical Team of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with Green Apple Farm House and Butt Footwear, organized a relief camp in Mitranwali Daska Road, Sialkot.

This initiative is part of SCCI’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian assistance and community support during natural disasters.

According to SCCI, the flood-affected families were provided with essential healthcare services and free medicines a heartfelt initiative by SCCI to support the community in this challenging.