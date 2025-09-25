SCCI Mobile Medical Team Holds Relief Camp
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:45 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The mobile Medical Team of the Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with Green Apple Farm House and Butt Footwear, organized a relief camp in Mitranwali Daska Road, Sialkot.
This initiative is part of SCCI’s ongoing commitment to humanitarian assistance and community support during natural disasters.
According to SCCI, the flood-affected families were provided with essential healthcare services and free medicines a heartfelt initiative by SCCI to support the community in this challenging.
