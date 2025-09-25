Open Menu

6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship To Be Held On October 25

Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 25, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Divisional Sports Department, in collaboration with Divisional Taekwondo Association, would organise the 6th Divisional Inter-School Taekwondo Championship at Al-Fatah Sports Complex here on October 25, 2025

A spokesman for sports department said here on Thursday that teams from Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh would participate in the championship which would offer an opportunity for young athletes to showcase their skills in the popular martial art.

He said that registration for participating schools has already commenced and complete details of rules and regulations for the competition were provided to the institutions.

He said that the championship would not only promote healthy sporting activities among students but also help identify promising young talent in taekwondo for future grooming at higher levels.

The event is expected to attract significant interest from schools and sports enthusiasts across the division, he added.

