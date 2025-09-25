Open Menu

Court Grants Five-day Physical Remand Of Social Media Activist Falak Javed

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2025 | 07:45 PM

Court grants five-day physical remand of social media activist Falak Javed

A local court on Thursday granted a five-day physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) social media activist Falak Javed in cases pertaining to using social media platforms against state institutions and a provincial minister

Earlier, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) produced Falak Javed before Judicial Magistrate Naeem Wattoo at the district courts and sought her 30-day physical remand. The NCCIA prosecutor informed the court that the accused had been declared an absconder, and despite 36 raids for her arrest, she could not be apprehended.

He further submitted that her parents appeared during the investigation but failed to present her, insisting that she had been in hiding.

However, Falak Javed’s counsel opposed the remand plea and urged the court to discharge his client, adding that the alleged incident was over a year old and the case was based solely on a single NCCIA report, which lacked legal weight.

After hearing arguments from both sides, the court granted NCCIA a five-day physical remand of Falak Javed. The court directed that she be produced before the court again on September 30.

