251st Urs Of Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum Serani Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:45 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The five-day celebrations of the 251st annual urs of renowned South Asian Sufi saint Hazrat Khawaja Mohkum-ud-Din Serani have begun from 1st Rabi-ul-Sani.

Sajjadah Nasheen Khawaja Mian Amanullah Owaisi inaugurated the event with a ceremonial chadar at the shrine. Parliamentary Secretary board of Revenue Punjab MPA Mian Muhammad Shoaib Owaisi, Mian Muhammad Hassan Amanullah Owaisi, Mian Ahmed Sultan Owaisi, Mian Fahad Owaisi, Mian Salal Saif Owaisi, Haji Junaid Memon, Haji Umar Memon and Muhammad Ali Moosa Kabadiya Memon also offered floral wreaths.

On 2 Rabi-ul-Sani, a Mehfil-e-Naat and Qiraat will be held after Isha prayers at Darbar Mosque.

On 3 Rabi-ul-Sani, the shrine will be washed with rose water; on 4 Rabi-ul-Sani a Mehfil-e-Sama will take place after Isha; and on 5 Rabi-ul-Sani (Wednesday) a Khatm-e-Sharif will be held at 9 a.m. followed by a special dua for the country’s peace and prosperity led by Sajjadah Nasheen Khawaja Mian Amanullah Owaisi. Disciples and devotees from across Pakistan, especially Karachi and Balochistan, as well as from abroad are arriving. Extensive arrangements for food and lodging have been made for visiting pilgrims.

