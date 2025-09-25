Flood Damage Assessment Begins Under Rehabilitation Drive
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 07:45 PM
The Punjab government has launched an extensive damage assessment drive in flood-hit areas of district Khanewal, in line with the vision of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif
A total of 85 survey teams have been mobilized to conduct a transparent and accurate survey in the affected regions of Kabirwala and Mian Channu tehsils.
According to the district administration, each team consists of representatives from the Pakistan Army, Revenue Department, Agriculture, Livestock, and the Urban Unit. To ensure accuracy, the Urban Unit officials will compile and feed the collected data into a digital system.
Floods have caused destruction across 122 villages in Kabirwala and 38 in Mian Channu. Out of the total teams, 60 have been assigned to Kabirwala and 25 to Mian Channu, where they will assess the losses of human lives, injuries, damaged houses, livestock and crops.
A special training session for the survey teams was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman. The session was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khalid Abbas Sial, Assistant Commissioner Kabirwala, Pakistan Army officers, and Urban Unit representatives.
Deputy Commissioner Dr. Salma Suleman emphasized that complete transparency will be ensured in the survey process, and no team should succumb to any external pressure. She added that the Punjab government will provide relief and compensation to victims based on the verified data collected during this survey.
