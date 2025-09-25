Open Menu

FCCI Starts New Amnesty Scheme To Facilitate Its Members

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 25, 2025 | 07:50 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) Senior Vice President Qaisar Shams Gucha said that implementation on the new “FCCI Amnesty" scheme has been started to facilitate its members for renewal of their memberships with minor fines

Presenting first renewal certificate to a company under this scheme in his office here, he said that a large number of former members were reluctant to renew their membership because of heavy fines. This amnesty scheme has been devised to facilitate the members with renewal of their membership so that they could get maximum facilities offered by the chamber and other organizations, he added.

He presented renewal certificate to Akram Khan of the Grace travel and said that Grace Travel was the first company who availed this facility.

Other former members would also avail this facility which would also help FCCI to enhance its overall membership, he added.

