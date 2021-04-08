Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a picnic for female journalists on Tuesday at Kenjhar Lake

Arts Council organized a memorable picnic for the female journalists of culture beat, Journalists from various TV channels, newspapers, radio, and digital media accompanied Shahla Mahmood, the media manager of Arts Council

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) Arts Council organized a memorable picnic for the female journalists of culture beat, Journalists from various TV channels, newspapers, radio, and digital media accompanied Shahla Mahmood, the media manager of Arts Council.

According to details, women journalists gathered at Arts Council Karachi on Tuesday morning where they were they had breakfast. Before reaching the lake, female journalists visited the historical Makli graveyard۔

On the occasion paying regards to the president Arts Council, Ahmed Shah women said that Mr.

Shah always takes good care of the journalist community, but all the women journalists are extremely grateful for this memorable trip. Female journalists enjoyed live boating, swimming, food, and refreshments at the lake.

It should be noted that the Arts Council will host a picnic for male journalists after Eid-u-fitar 2021.