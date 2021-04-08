UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Hosted A Picnic For Female Journalists On Tuesday At Kenjhar Lake

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 06:19 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted a picnic for female journalists on Tuesday at Kenjhar Lake

Arts Council organized a memorable picnic for the female journalists of culture beat, Journalists from various TV channels, newspapers, radio, and digital media accompanied Shahla Mahmood, the media manager of Arts Council

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 08th April, 2021) Arts Council organized a memorable picnic for the female journalists of culture beat, Journalists from various TV channels, newspapers, radio, and digital media accompanied Shahla Mahmood, the media manager of Arts Council.

According to details, women journalists gathered at Arts Council Karachi on Tuesday morning where they were they had breakfast. Before reaching the lake, female journalists visited the historical Makli graveyard۔

On the occasion paying regards to the president Arts Council, Ahmed Shah women said that Mr.

Shah always takes good care of the journalist community, but all the women journalists are extremely grateful for this memorable trip. Female journalists enjoyed live boating, swimming, food, and refreshments at the lake.

It should be noted that the Arts Council will host a picnic for male journalists after Eid-u-fitar 2021.

Related Topics

Karachi Male Women Media TV All From

Recent Stories

PITB to Support LWCM in Automating Waste Managemen ..

7 minutes ago

Shadab Khan, Imamul Haq to return to Pakistan from ..

19 minutes ago

All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajran announces to join te ..

37 minutes ago

Babar Azam believes Sarfraz Ahmed can play an impo ..

1 hour ago

US Fails to Meet Obligation Under Int'l Law to Pre ..

49 minutes ago

Sri Lanka arrests 'Mrs World' over assault

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.