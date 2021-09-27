Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Haleem, Niaz-e-Imam Hussain (R.A) for its members and their families

The event was held at the Jaun Elia Lawn of the Arts Council. Including the council's members many television artists, social & political personalities attended the program

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th September, 2021) In memory of Imam Hussain R.A the arts council hosted an annual Dawat-e-Haleem program for the council's members and artist community.

President of Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Secretary of Arts Council Aijaz Ahmed Farooqi, and governing body members warmly welcomed their guests including Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Parliamentary Secretary Health Qasim Soomro, Political Leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, former Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Ahmed Chenoy, Senior Journalist A.

H Khanzada, Wusat Ullah Khan, Ali Raza, Akhlaq Ahmed, Director, and Producer Nabil Qureshi & Fizza Ali Meera, Comedian Ali Hassan, Irfan Malik, Singer Muhammad Ali Shehki and many others.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah did a special pray (Dua-e-Khair). The event continued till late at night.