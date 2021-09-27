UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Hosted Dawat-e-Haleem, Niaz-e-Imam Hussain (R.A) For Its Members And Their Families

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 05:22 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi hosted Dawat-e-Haleem, Niaz-e-Imam Hussain (R.A) for its members and their families

The event was held at the Jaun Elia Lawn of the Arts Council. Including the council's members many television artists, social & political personalities attended the program

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th September, 2021) In memory of Imam Hussain R.A the arts council hosted an annual Dawat-e-Haleem program for the council's members and artist community.

President of Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah, Secretary of Arts Council Aijaz Ahmed Farooqi, and governing body members warmly welcomed their guests including Local Government Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Provincial Minister Saeed Ghani, Parliamentary Secretary Health Qasim Soomro, Political Leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, former Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Ahmed Chenoy, Senior Journalist A.

H Khanzada, Wusat Ullah Khan, Ali Raza, Akhlaq Ahmed, Director, and Producer Nabil Qureshi & Fizza Ali Meera, Comedian Ali Hassan, Irfan Malik, Singer Muhammad Ali Shehki and many others.

On the occasion, Provincial Minister Nasir Hussain Shah did a special pray (Dua-e-Khair). The event continued till late at night.

Related Topics

Karachi Meera Khalid Maqbool Nasir Muhammad Ali Event Government

Recent Stories

Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

Air University signs MoU on World Tourism Day

2 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important hist ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak: DHF one of most important historical outcomes of dialogue an ..

11 minutes ago
 16,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

16,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

11 minutes ago
 Ajman Crown Prince receives Omani Ambassador

Ajman Crown Prince receives Omani Ambassador

26 minutes ago
 PHA all out to beautify Sargodha city: chairman

PHA all out to beautify Sargodha city: chairman

18 minutes ago
 Arab Youth Centre, WAM collaborate on nurturing me ..

Arab Youth Centre, WAM collaborate on nurturing media professionals during Expo ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.