UrduPoint.com

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Library Committee Conducts Mushaira In Memory Of Renowned Poetess Shahnaz Noor

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 06:18 PM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Library Committee conducts Mushaira in memory of renowned poetess Shahnaz Noor

We're unlucky enough to have to mourn the loss of our loved ones, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021) Shahnaz Noor was a great poet as well as a great and wonderful woman, Shahnaz's fulfilled the rights to the Arts Council, all the people I love passed away in front of me. These views were expressed by the President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah while addressing a poetry recital held in the memory of renowned poet Shahnaz Noor at Karachi Arts Council. Mentioning Shahnaz Noor, the President of Arts Council became impatient. He said that I had an emotional connection with her.

Mushaira “Bayad of Shahnaz Noor” was organized by the Library Committee which was chaired by Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui while the duties of the director were performed by the poetess Rehana Rohi.

Sabeen Saif, Chief Coordinator Library Committee, recited a short essay on the life of Shahnaz Noor to the audience. Expressing his views, Member Governing Body Kashif Grami said that The Arts Council was like a second home for Shahnaz Appa. Well-known poets paid homage to Shahnaz Noor by presenting their powerful poetry.

In poets Anwar Shuoor, Dr. Fatima Hassan, A.H. Khanzada, Ajmal Siraj, Mansoor Sahir, Khalid Moin, Dr. Hina Ambareen Tariq, Yasir Saeed, Nayer Souz, Mir Ahmad Naveed, Tehsil Abbas Jafari, Aftab Muztar, Shabbir Nazish, Rehana Ehsan, Sehar Ali and others were presented.

Related Topics

Karachi Women All Love

Recent Stories

PCB seeks permission from BCB over hoisting nation ..

PCB seeks permission from BCB over hoisting national flag

26 minutes ago
 Anwar Gargash meets with EU official

Anwar Gargash meets with EU official

34 minutes ago
 Infinix NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display is avai ..

Infinix NOTE 11 with 6.7” AMOLED Display is available for pre-orders on Xpark

39 minutes ago
 NEPRA chairman urges power sectors companies to im ..

NEPRA chairman urges power sectors companies to improve performance in Health, S ..

8 minutes ago
 IGP pin badges of SP to two police officers

IGP pin badges of SP to two police officers

8 minutes ago
 PTI fulfills its promise of making electoral proce ..

PTI fulfills its promise of making electoral process transparent: Saleem Rehman

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.