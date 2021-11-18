Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Library Committee conducts Mushaira in memory of renowned poetess Shahnaz Noor

We're unlucky enough to have to mourn the loss of our loved ones, President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021) Shahnaz Noor was a great poet as well as a great and wonderful woman, Shahnaz's fulfilled the rights to the Arts Council, all the people I love passed away in front of me. These views were expressed by the President Arts Council Muhammad Ahmad Shah while addressing a poetry recital held in the memory of renowned poet Shahnaz Noor at Karachi Arts Council. Mentioning Shahnaz Noor, the President of Arts Council became impatient. He said that I had an emotional connection with her.

Mushaira “Bayad of Shahnaz Noor” was organized by the Library Committee which was chaired by Dr. Pirzada Qasim Raza Siddiqui while the duties of the director were performed by the poetess Rehana Rohi.

Sabeen Saif, Chief Coordinator Library Committee, recited a short essay on the life of Shahnaz Noor to the audience. Expressing his views, Member Governing Body Kashif Grami said that The Arts Council was like a second home for Shahnaz Appa. Well-known poets paid homage to Shahnaz Noor by presenting their powerful poetry.

In poets Anwar Shuoor, Dr. Fatima Hassan, A.H. Khanzada, Ajmal Siraj, Mansoor Sahir, Khalid Moin, Dr. Hina Ambareen Tariq, Yasir Saeed, Nayer Souz, Mir Ahmad Naveed, Tehsil Abbas Jafari, Aftab Muztar, Shabbir Nazish, Rehana Ehsan, Sehar Ali and others were presented.