UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Arts Council Of Pakistan Karachi Organizes The "Dance Junction" Program For Artists Interested In Dance.

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 11:21 AM

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organizes the

“Arts Council Karachi's Dance Junction is a great platform for emerging dancers,” said renowned choreographer and dancer Wahab Shah.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2021) Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a two-day "Dance Junction" at Karachi Arts Council. The dance junction was organized in collaboration with renowned choreographer and dancer Wahab Shah. Various dancers from Karachi participated in the program.

The artists performed their art on the occasion. Leading choreographer Wahab Shah, Head of Arts Council Karachi Dance Academy Mani Chaw, and renowned choreographer Abdul Ghani were present on the jury were included. On the occasion, Wahab Shah said that we are grateful to the President Arts Council Ahmed Shah for providing us a platform to showcase the talents of newcomers.

The main purpose of this program is to enable artists who do not get a chance to perform their art to take advantage of it. Mani Chaw, Head, Arts Council Karachi Dance Academy, said that after the Corona epidemic, many sectors were affected. Dancers also faced difficulties there. We are grateful to President Ahmed Shah for allowing us to reach out to artists who intend to do something in this field.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan From

Recent Stories

PITB & Ejad Labs sign MoU to co-host Pakistan Inno ..

24 seconds ago

PTA Advises Public against Import, Sale & Use of T ..

15 minutes ago

GB Chief Minister Calls on Chairman PTA

15 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 13 February 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Poor visibility warning

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.