Arts Council Organizes "Jashan-e-Nowruz"

Sumaira FH Published March 22, 2023 | 11:31 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ):Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi organized "Jashan-e-Nowruz" at Haseena Moin Hall here on Wednesday.

Sharing his views on the occasion, Director General, Khana Farhang Iran Dr. Saeed Talebi Nia congratulated all people on Nowruz and said may the new year be a year of success for all of us.

He said the festival of Nowruz is also celebrated in Turkestan, Azerbaijan, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India and in many countries vigorously.

He congratulated President ACP Muhammad Ahmad Shah for organizing Jashan-e-Nowruz and said that ACP is the biggest center of literary and cultural activities.

Farast Rizvi said that Nowruz has two aspects, one is religious and the other is cultural. It is a 3,000 years old festival and it belongs to the Vedic era.

On the occasion, Sameer Humza of Arts Council Music Academy presented Faiz Ahmed Faiz's lyrics "Tum Mere Pas Raho".

Shakil Khan performed the duties of moderator while Fatima Hassan, Naseem Nazish and Ambareen Haseeb Ambar recited poems.

