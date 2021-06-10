UrduPoint.com
ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi–Start Of Balloting And Booking

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 12:25 PM

ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi–Start of Balloting and Booking

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th April, 2021) ARY Laguna DHA City Karachi is all set to usherin a neweraof the highest standardsof living with a man-made beach side communityofferinga unique lifestyle opportunity and a solid lifetime investment.Following the announcement for the incorporation of Escrow account payments, to make a secure and streamlined process for investors.

ARY Laguna is excited to announce that theballoting and bookinghas begun today, in an event thatwasheld at the ARY Laguna head office.Governor Sindh Mr. Imran Ismail inaugurated the first balloting session along with Chairman ARY Laguna Mr.

Salman Iqbal. Also present at the ceremony were AdministratorDHA,Haji Jan Mohammad Chairman ARY Group, Haji Abdul Rauf Vice Chairman ARY Group,Mr. Yaqoob Iqbal –CEO ARY Lagunaand the management of ARY Laguna.

At the occasion Governor Sindh appreciated the efforts of DHA and ARY. He said, “I am delighted to see DHA and ARY working together to add this modern state of art project to our city of lights, which will definitely enhance the city’s outlook and at the same time bring economic and life style benefits to many”.

Mr. Salman Iqbal said, “ Alhamdulillah we have started the balloting process today and we are confident that this project will not only set the standard for a modern living but at the same time it will become a landmark project for the country’s progressive image”.

With development and construction already in full swing, ARY Laguna will be the landmark projectby which all future projects will be judged, especially with the introduction of a 20acreman-made lagoon which isbeingmade in collaboration withtheinternationally acclaimed Crystal Lagoons.
DHACity Karachihas been superbly planned with a visionary approach to make it a residentfriendlycity in terms of provision of healthcare, education, family entertainment,and access friendly facilities.

Horticultural component has been imaginativelyincorporated to make DHACity Karachia green and healthy city.Balloting will be done every week, all unsuccessful members nameswill automatically be added in the next ballot.

