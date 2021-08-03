Asad Baloch condemns murder of a toddler in Chitkan area of Panjgur

Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non Formal Education Mir Asadullah Baloch on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the murder of a toddler in Chitkan area of Panjgur district

PANJGUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Social Welfare and Non Formal education Mir Asadullah Baloch on Tuesday expressed grief and sorrow over the murder of a toddler in Chitkan area of Panjgur district.

In a statement, Asadullah Baloch strongly condemned the sad and tragic incident that took place with a three years old boy in Chitkan area of Panjgur today.

The people of Panjgur were saddened by the incident and expressed support with the victim's family.

Mir Asadullah Baloch regretted that due to weak implementation of law and orders such cases were surfacing in the area.

He held responsible the District Police Officer (DPO) and Station House Officer (SHO) Panjgur that had failed to provide security and safety of lives and property of the masses.

He expressed hope that the suspected persons would be arrested and justice will be done.

He said his party BNP (Awami) has raised voice on the floor of the Balochistan Assembly on the very first day against the injustice and would up hold the same tradition in future.

Mir Asadullah Baloch demanded the suspension that DPO and SHO besides provision of justice to the victim's family.

He demanded the Inspector General (IG) of police to ensure the immediately arrest of the murderers of the victims and to bring justice to the affected family.